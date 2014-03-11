Del. Gambling Panel Works on Recommendations

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A panel examining how to keep Delaware's gambling industry competitive is still working on a list of recommendations to submit to lawmakers.

The commission, which meets Tuesday in Dover, originally was supposed to submit its findings and recommendations by Jan. 31. But an inability to reach a consensus on certain proposals and the desire by some members to obtain more information has delayed the commission's report.

A key issue for the panel is how much of a hit the state general fund should take in order to give a financial break to Delaware's three casinos, which have steadily lost business to neighboring states despite the addition of table games, sports betting and online gambling.