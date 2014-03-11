Maryland Second Chance Act Scheduled for Hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland measure that would close some nonviolent criminal misdemeanor records from public access after a three to five year waiting period is scheduled for hearings.



The legislation known as the Maryland Second Chance Act is scheduled for hearings on Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee and the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.



The measure would apply to people who have satisfied all the conditions of their sentencing, including parole and probation.



While the records would not be available for public access, they would be available to judicial system officials, law enforcement and employers who are required by law to investigate job applicants' criminal backgrounds.