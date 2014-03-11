Md. Gypsy Moth Spraying Acreage Reduced

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture says it's reducing its gypsy moth spraying to about 5,200 acres this year, down from more than 12,000 acres in 2013.

The department is holding informational meetings Tuesday in Cumberland and Thursday in Swanton.

The western Maryland counties of Garrett and Allegany account for 5,000 of the acres to be sprayed. The remaining approximately 200 are in Talbot County.

Outbreaks of the destructive moths are cyclical. The leaf-munching caterpillars can destroy forest and shade trees.