O.C. Man Charged in Pedestrian Crash

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police say they have charged an Ocean City man after he struck a pedestrian with his SUV and then left the scene.

Police said that shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to Keyser Point Road in West Ocean City for a reported pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle that had then fled the scene.

Upon arrival troopers interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the scene. A possible suspect vehicle was identified as a red truck, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet.

Troopers, along with Worcester County sheriff's deputies searched the area for the suspect vehicle. That is when they say a deputy observed a red Chevrolet Tahoe on Golf Course Road at Route 50 with passenger side mirror damage. The vehicle was stopped and positively identified as the striking vehicle in the collision, police said.

Troopers said the driver was identified as Salah Ramadan, 64, of Ocean City. Police said the investigation revealed that Ramadan knew he struck something with his SUV, but did not know it was a person. He was charged with failing to return and remain at the scene of a collision involving bodily injury. Ramadan was released on citation.

The pedestrian was identified as Michelle Bowers, 49, of Ocean City. She was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The extent of her injuries were not made available.