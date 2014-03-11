Bicyclist Finds Closure After June Hit-and-Run

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- It is hard for Andrew Kinn to get around these days. The man who used to bike 25 to 30 miles every day to stay in shape is now stuck using a walker at age 60. He remembers the day that 21-year-old Kevon Spencer, who was high on drugs, hit him while he was out on his daily bike ride on June 20 of last year.

"Before the car hit me I said, 'Oh my God, please no.' Next thing I know I wake up 10 days later in the Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, Maryland. They told me I had been struck from the rear by a car that was being pursued by the police," Kinn said.

He was sent flying into the windshield and wound up in a ditch on the side of the road. He said he is lucky to be alive.

"I've been bicycling for over 50 years, and if I was not wearing a helmet, I would not be here talking to you or anybody," Kinn said.

But he didn't escape unscathed. After the incident, he spent six and a half months in rehab facilities to help him recover from his injuries.

"My left leg was broken in two places, I've had skin grafts on the back of my right leg, my back - I've had spinal cord surgery and surgery to my neck," Kinn said, who also detailed damage to his wrist, as well as psychological damage, including survivor's grief.

On Monday, Kinn faced the 21-year-old who took his bicycling days away from him to ensure he got a proper sentence. He gave an emotional testimony in front of the judge, asking if Spencer knew what he was thinking when he hit Kinn with the car. He also asked Spencer if he thought life was like a video game.

Spencer said he was blacked out at the time of the accident due to a combination of marijuana, 4-K - a synthetic drug, and Oxycontin, and admitted to an addiction to prescription drugs.

Spencer was sentenced to 49 and a half years in prison.

"Where he is going is not a resort," Kinn said. "I feel sorry for him, let's put it this way."

