Salisbury State of the City Address Tonight

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Mayor James Ireton Jr. and City Council President Jake Day are inviting members of the public to the 2014 State of the City address that will be held at 6:30 tonight in the Nanticoke Room of Salisbury University's Guerreri Center.

The two city leaders said they will be reflecting on Salisbury's accomplishments of 2013 and set a vision for 2014 and beyond.

