No Indictment for Dover Officer Accused of Police Brutality

DOVER, Del.- A Kent County grand jury has decided not to indict a Dover police officer accused of police brutality.

As reported last week, Cpl. Thomas Webster had been suspended with pay after allegations that he used excessive force. The suspension was the result of an incident that occurred in August, when Webster was called to the scene of a fight that occurred at a gas station. Lateef Dickerson claimed Webster used excessive force during the confrontation.

Dickerson's record includes several convictions and arrests.

The state attorney general's office presented the case to the grand jury on Monday, which declined to return an indictment against Webster.

The Dover Police Department issued the following statement on the grand jury's decision: "The department understands and respects the grand jury's decision and will continue to look into it from a personnel perspective, but won't comment further now that it is solely a personnel issue."

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office told WBOC, "We clearly believe that there is enough evidence to support an indictment."