Md. House OKs Added Penalty to Crimes Done Before Kids

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to create an added penalty for crimes of violence committed in front of children has passed the Maryland House of Delegates.

The House approved the bill 138-0 on Tuesday.

The bill would apply to people who commit a crime of violence before a child who is at least 2-years-old. A violator would be subject to an added five years in prison. The measure is sponsored by Del. Luiz Simmons, D-Montgomery.

The House passed a similar measure backed by Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration last week, along with two other measures that are part of a package to prevent domestic violence.