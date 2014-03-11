Md. Senator: Let Judges Order Treatment For Marijuana

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Senator Christopher Shank wants to make sure judges can still order treatment for persistent marijuana users if Maryland decriminalizes the drug.

Shank, R-Washington, introduced an amendment Tuesday to a marijuana decriminalization bill currently under consideration in the Senate. Under Shank's amendment, anyone caught with marijuana three or more times would be required to appear in court, and a judge would be allowed to order treatment. But there still would not be criminal charges for possessing 10 grams or less.

The Senate will likely debate the bill and Shank's amendment later this week.

A Senate committee hasn't moved forward with a bill that would legalize marijuana possession altogether.