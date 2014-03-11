Remains Found Confirmed to be of Missing Elderly Woman

SOUTH POINT, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the remains found by a waterman Sunday evening in a marsh are the remains of a missing elderly woman.

Seventy-seven-year-old Helen David, who suffered from dementia, went missing last Memorial Day. She was last seen at her home on Carefree Lane in the South Point area. David was reported missing by her son, Ryan Putney. After her disappearance, police searched by land with K-9's, by sea with dive teams, and by air with helicopters, but David was not found.

Police say it was a waterman working in the South Point area who came across human remains mostly submerged in a marshy ditch. Police said the remains were badly decomposed. Police also told WBOC that the remains were located not far from David's home on Carefree Lane. The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore and David was positively identified on Tuesday.



WBOC spoke with David's son, Ryan Putney on Tuesday. He told WBOC that police told him the body recovered was wearing the clothes that David was last seen in last May.

Police said the investigation into the cause and manner of David's death is still continuing.