Lawyers Not Required to Attend Every Bail Hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's highest court says courts across the state will not have to guarantee a lawyer at every bail hearing until June as the earliest.

In an order, The Court of Appeals of Maryland said it would delay the requirement until June 5. The attorney general's office will have the chance to argue for a longer extension during a May 6 hearing.



State lawmakers may restructure Maryland's bail hearing system before then.



On Friday, Assistant Attorney General Julia Bernhardt told the high court's judges that the state is nowhere near ready to comply with the court's September decision, which requires a lawyer at every bail hearing.

Officials say the state doesn't have enough public defenders, and hiring the proper number could cost $30 million a year.

The bail hearing attorney requirement had been scheduled to start Tuesday.