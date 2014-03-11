State of the City Address in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is getting bigger, but city leaders say crime is at a 10-year low for the area.

During Tuesday's State of the City address, Mayor Jim Ireton highlighted the strides the police department has made but says there is still work to be done.

He noted that the Johnson Lake neighborhood in Salisbury saw a 15 percent increase in violent crime last year.

"We've got another project that the chief and I have to do," Ireton said. "And it's going to be about knock and talks and making sure people have all of their doors locked and their car doors locked."

But most neighborhoods in Salisbury saw a drop in crime in 2013.

"It's not just bringing in the violent criminals it's also reaching back, the chief running mentoring programs in the three inner-city public schools that we have, making sure that our officers are back out on bikes, community policing," Ireton said.

Ireton is optimistic about the city's future, especially the downtown, which often struggles with slow traffic.

"What we've got to do is find the gaps during the day when there isn't anybody there and figure out what puts people there during those gaps," he said.

But Salisbury City Council President Jake Day said it will take more than city officials to get downtown Salisbury going.

"If you go to Cambridge there are far more vacant storefronts than there are in Salisbury, far more," Day said. "But there's a difference, the people in Cambridge believe in it and they're working on it, and they're working really hard. So we've got to adopt that same mentality."