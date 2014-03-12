Delaware Traffic Stop Turns up Untaxed Cigarettes

Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement photo of the cigarettes and cash seized during Tuesday's traffic stop.

NEWARK, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware authorities say state troopers found hundreds of cartons of untaxed cigarettes from North Carolina when they stopped a Virginia man.

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement said 38-year-old Elebechir Lehreitani of Alexandria, Va., was stopped for speeding on I-95 near Newark on Tuesday and consented to a search that turned up 402 cartons of untaxed cigarettes concealed in the trunk of his Chevrolet Impala.

Officials said a DATE agent determined that Lehreitani bought the cigarettes in North Carolina, but his destination remains unknown.

Authorities seized the cigarettes and $269 in Lehreitani's possession.

Lehreitani was charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes and attempting to evade Delaware excise tax and cited for speeding. He was released on $6,100 unsecured bail.