Lewes Fire Department Responds to Dwelling Fire

LEWES, Del. – A fire ignites on the side of a landscape business and spreads to a pile of nearby plastic.

It happened at 10:56 a.m. right off route one, right past Red Mill Pond heading north.

The Lewes Fire Department said the fire started on the side of the building and spread to a pile of plastic containers alongside the business and the rear of the building. At the rear of the building firefighters were able to contain the fire.

The building contained the landscape business on the first floor and a residence on the second floor, according to the fire department.

The fire was under control by 11:39 a.m. No injuries were reported.