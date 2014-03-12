Troopers Investigate Crash Involving Cement Mixer

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in Lewes that involved a cement mixer.



It happened at 8 a.m. on Kings Highway at Gills Neck Road.



Police said 31-year-old Edwin Manuel Figueroa-Maldonado, of Dover, was driving a 2001 International Cement Mixer eastbound on Kings Highway when he tried to take a right turn onto Gill Neck Road.



The fully loaded mixer shifted in the turn, causing the truck to overturn and land in both lanes on Gills Neck Road, according to police.



Figueroa-Maldonado was taken to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated and released for minor injuries. He was cited for careless driving.



The area was closed for two hours as officials investigated and cleared the scene.