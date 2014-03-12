Police: Man Shows up Drunk at DUI Victim Panel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Man Shows up Drunk at DUI Victim Panel

SALISBURY, Md.- A 66-year-old man has been charged with DUI after police say he showed up drunk at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy was at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury participating in the victim panel, which allows for DUI offenders to meet with victims of drunk driving.

Police said the deputy observed that an individual, later identified as Alvin Powell, of Snow Hill, had approached the sign-in table for the panel attendees. According to police, the deputy noticed that Powell not only appeared visibly intoxicated but gave off an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage. Investigators said the deputy began to investigate the circumstances as to how Powell arrived at the civic center. Police said the deputy soon learned that Powell, who was required to attend the panel as the result of a recent DUI conviction, had given another individual, Jason T. Lynch, 34, of Snow Hill, a ride to the event. The deputy located Lynch and determined that he too had been consuming alcohol, police said.

Police said the deputy went to check on the vehicle that Powell reportedly had driven to the civic center and located another individual inside, Ronald T. Lynch, 66, also of Snow Hill, in the rear seat of the vehicle. The deputy observed that Lynch had an open container of beer with him and a cooler full of beer, police said. They said Ronald Lynch was visibly under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities said that after corroborating that Powell had driven both Jason and Ronald Lynch to the civic center, the deputy administered sobriety testing to Powell. At the conclusion of the testing, Powell was placed under arrest. Police said that during processing, Powell provided a breath sample that measured .15 BA.

Powell was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol per se and Jason and Ronald Lynch were charged with consumption of alcohol on public property. All three were then released to the custody of sober drivers.  

