Helen David's Son Shares Memories of His Mother

SOUTH POINT, Md. - A day after the medical examiner's office positively identified human remains found Sunday in a Worcester County marsh as missing woman Helen David, her son took time to talk to WBOC about his mother and the investigation into her death.

"It looks like she fell and drowned. Either in the shallows of the marsh or in the deeper section of the marsh," said David's son, Ryan Putney.

Putney said police are piecing together what happened to his mom after she went missing on May 27th of last year. Extensive searches were performed by police but they could never find her.



"The worst was the first 2-3 months when she initially went missing. And then eventually came to the realization that as time went on there was less of a chance of finding her either alive or deceased. And I am still taking it hard but the worst, I think, is behind me," said Putney.

The 77-year-old Helen David was found Sunday by a waterman in a secluded section of a marsh not far from David's home on Carefree Lane. Police said the remains found were badly decomposed and David was identified through dental records. Now that the search is over, David's family can stop wondering and start remembering the good times.



"She was into flowers, and art and music. So, she just literally beautified everywhere that she touched," said Putney.

The search for Helen David captured the attention of her community and unfortunately, does not have a happy ending.

David's family is currently planning her memorial service and said the details should be finalized in the next few weeks.

