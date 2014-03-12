Rising Rent Could Soon Hit Fruitland Tenants Hard

FRUITLAND, Md.- Realtor Rodney Long claims rent could soon increase in Fruitland because of a new ordinance, which requires landlords to register properties with the city by paying $40 per property, each year.

Long believes that fee will trickle down to tenants.



"Just like if the fuel goes up, our grocery bill goes up. So these fees will be passed on to all tenants over time," said Long.



Code enforcers will also inspect rental properties every five years, according to the new city law.



"This gives the inspectors the opportunity and to come inside properties and to encroach upon tenants and their privacy," said Long.



Fruitland City Council president Lee Outen said with enforced landlord licensing comes more work for code enforcers, and Fruitland will need more employees; which the budget can not support.



"The tax payers of Fruitland they're going to have to pick up the difference of deficit," said Long.



Some renters said the city law is invasive and singles them out. But Ray Carey, who is the councilman behind the new ordinance, disagrees.



"We are not picking on an individual group of people," said Carey. He said the city wants to hold landlords accountable. "We're trying to get things organized."



But property manager Laura Brittingham isn't buying it.



"Where is the need for to go now one step further and have one more inspection; and one more fee tied to something, when we don't see the need is for to begin with," said Brittingham.



Town officials said they can always make an amendment, which is not only good for the city but also for the landlord.

