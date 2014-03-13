High Winds Knock Out Power Around Mid-Atlantic Region

WASHINGTON (AP/WBOC)- High winds are knocking out power and affecting travel around the mid-Atlantic region.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the region until midday Thursday with winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions was issued in Virginia and there's an enhanced fire danger in other parts of the region.

Outages in Maryland reached 31,000 Wednesday night, but fell to about 7,000 by Thursday morning.

Weather prompted a temporary ground stop at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night. Downed trees and wires have closed some roads in the region. The Maryland Transportation Authority is restricting Bay Bridge traffic to passenger vehicles only and has issued wind warnings for the Key and Hatem bridges.

