University of Md. Breached Data Goes Back to 1992

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- Officials at the University of Maryland say a database breach last month affects fewer people than first reported, but it affects students who attended the school years earlier than initially thought.

Officials announced Wednesday that the breach affects about 288,000 records, about 21,000 fewer than reported last month. However, officials now say the breached data included records for some students stretching back to 1992, not just 1998.

Last month, officials announced that the database included Social Security numbers and dates of birth for students, faculty and staff issued university IDs at the College Park and Shady Grove campuses since 1998. Officials now say more than 56,000 records for students who attended between 1992 and 1998 were in the database too.

School officials say an investigation into the breach continues.