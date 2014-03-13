Indian River School District: School Day 30 Minutes Longer

Selbyville, Del. - Longer school days are going into effect for the Indian River School District starting St. Patrick's Day.



The School District said it will extend its school day by 30 minutes at all of its schools. The minutes will be added to the end of the school day and the morning start time for each school will remain the same.



The additional minutes to each school day will make up for lost time resulting from seven weather cancellations during the 2013-2014 school year.



Another change is the deadline for the third marking period. Originally March 31, it is pushed back to April 2. The distribution of report cards will remain on April 9.

