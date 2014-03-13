Phase One of Salisbury YMCA Renovations Nears Completion

SALISBURY, Md.- For years now, volunteers have been pushing for renovations at the Chesapeake YMCA in Salisbury. Those efforts are now paying off. Phase One of the project is well underway, but the process has not been without challenges along the way.

Currently at the Y, in one room, you'll see crews and lifts. In another; members and equipment.

"As you can see, we're knee deep into the process," explained CEO Robbie Gill, while giving WBOC a tour of the facility Thursday.

It is a process that has been a long time coming.

"This facility was last renovated in the early 90's, and so volunteers here locally with the YMCA have been working for multiple years really trying to determine community needs and how the Y could make a bigger impact," Gill said.

It began two years ago with a Capital Campaign to raise $4.3 million. The YMCA is now half a million away from that goal. Along the way, Gill says there have been some bumps in the road.

"One of those is bringing an older facility into current code, with fire safety and suppression systems, and so that number ended up being closer to $300,000, which was really double what we thought," explained Gill. "We also know there's some substantial work that needs to be done from a site planning standpoint, stormwater management was more than we anticipated, too."

But Gill said the campaign has been going so well, he is not worried about having to make cuts.

"Fortunately, we've done so well with our campaign, we're in a good spot and it really shouldn't impact our ability to do what we want with the campaign, as well as make sure that we can address all the key components that were a part of this project."

Longtime member Ken Haskell is especially excited about the new wellness center, which should be ready by the end of next month.

"I've been coming here almost every day since 1998, and it's just a tremendous crowd here, nice people at the desk, everyone willing to help, and all the new equipment's going to be very beneficial," he said.

"To have a facility like the one that we're standing in now, where kids can come together, families can come together, play, participate in activities, I mean, all of those things are going to be just tremendous," remarked Gill.

Besides the new wellness center, Phase One of the project includes new basketball courts, ten-and-under courts and pickleball courts. Gill said Phase Two will begin in the late summer, and will include the installation of a new warm-water pool, along with renovations to the outside of the building.

The Y has 9,000 members, and Gill said he anticipates that number doubling over the next five years.