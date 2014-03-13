Salisbury Police Work With CPTED Strategy to Reduce Crime

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department wants to reduce crime in the south side of the city by using the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.





That's an area the department notes has been riddled with robberies, break-ins and other crimes.





What law enforcement are trying to do is change the environment of a particularly high crime area .

On Thursday, worries and concerns of all kinds were obvious with Jennifer Reinhart at a crime prevention meeting held at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore on Belmont Avenue.





Reinhart said that she moved to Salisbury as a drugstore manager from Seattle, WA. just a year ago, hoping that a smaller town would mean less crime.





"The thing that bothers me the most is when I see families and small children who don't understand the importance of shoplifting or not shoplifting," Reinhart said about thefts happening at her store. "It makes me sad to see parents who come in with their children and they are teaching these bad habits."





Reinhart said she's hoping that something can be done about preventing such crimes not just in her store but also in the surrounding neighborhoods.





Some of those neighborhoods include areas behind some businesses located on route 13 where trash, debris and unlawful use of property is quite visible.





"I think if individual business were to try and tackle this, we are not going to be able to accomplish as much," Reinhart said. "We have got to have police involvement, business involvement and communities involvement."





That's where the new approach CPTED comes in, which is an initiative that's working in other cities.





"A lot of times what happens what you will find is that these bad guys are very familiar with an environment," said master trainer, Chuck Sczuroski with the National Crime Prevention Council, "so by us changing that environment it changes their comfort level and they don't commit the same crimes anymore because they are not comfortable committing those crimes."





It's a strategy that Cheryl Meadows with the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Service said could have a huge impact on home ownership, especially in the Camden Avenue neighborhood.





"If people have a perception that it's a high crime area no matter how many programs we have to offer to people to purchase homes and move into these neighborhoods with that perception of crime then it'll be a tough sell for us," Meadows said.





The money for CPTED comes from a $10,000 grant from Gov. Martin O'Malley's office.





Sczuroski said that once police know how successful the strategy has been the department will once again apply for another grant in order to continue.







