Baltimore Ministers' Group Endorses Gansler

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance has endorsed Attorney General Doug Gansler in the Democratic primary race for governor.

The IMA announced the endorsement on Thursday at a Baltimore church.

The Rev. Alvin Gwynn, president of the IMA, says the attorney general and his running mate Jolene Ivey are deeply sensitive to the needs of minority Marylanders across the state and the challenges they often face.

The IMA was founded more than 70 years ago. It represents dozens of churches and more than 20,000 churchgoers in the Baltimore area.

Gansler is running against Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown and Del. Heather Mizeur for the Democratic nomination in the governor's race. The primary is June 24.

Brown's campaign released a statement from two ministers saying Brown has deep support in the faith community.