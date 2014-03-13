Marijuana Debate Moves to Maryland House

By NICK TABOR

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A veteran narcotics investigator says Maryland would be better off legalizing marijuana, but he says most police oppose the measure because enforcing drug laws is part of their identity.

Neill Franklin, a 33-year veteran of the Maryland State Police and Baltimore Police Department, told the state House Judiciary Committee on Thursday that giving up that identity would be a "hard pill to swallow." Franklin also says drug enforcement units depend on cash and assets they seize.

Democratic Delegate Curt Anderson of Baltimore says legalizing the drug would create tax revenue for the state.

Anderson brought the bill before the committee.

The Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would make marijuana possession a civil offense, but a bill that would legalize the drug is lingering in a committee.

