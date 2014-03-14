New Miss UMES Named After Predecessor's Resignation

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP/WBOC)- A new campus queen has been named at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne after the resignation of the previous title holder amid disorderly conduct and drug charges.

School officials say Samantha Clarkson assumed her role as Miss UMES on Monday and will serve for the remainder of the spring term. The rehabilitation psychology major from Upper Marlboro, Md., previously held the title of Miss Senior Class.

"It feels amazing," Clarkson said. "I'm actually still in disbelief. I'm just really happy that I was chosen to take care of the rest of the duties."

Clarkson's predecessor, Porsha Simone Harvey of Newark, Del., resigned last month.

Campus police say Harvey was charged with disorderly conduct in February after she elbowed an officer who told her to leave a crowded hallway at a dance. When she went to court for a bail review, Princess Anne police say a bailiff found a small amount of marijuana on Harvey and she was cited.

Clarkson said she will do her best to live up to her title, adding, "I make mistakes like anybody else but the best thing I can do to make sure the situation doesn't happen again is to be myself and live up to the role of Miss UMES."