Md. Senate Passes Bill That Would Affect DUIs With Minor in Car

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland House has unanimously approved a measure that would put new restrictions on people convicted of driving drunk with children as passengers.



Del. Sam Arora's bill would require drivers who have been convicted of driving under the influence with children in a car to have ignition interlock devices installed in their vehicles. The device measures a driver's blood-alcohol content, and if the person has been drinking, the car won't start.



Current law only requires interlock devices for people convicted of driving with blood-alcohol levels of at least 0.15 percent, which is nearly twice the DUI threshold.



Under Arora's bill, anyone convicted of driving drunk with a young passenger would have to use the interlock device for six months.



The bill now goes to the Senate.