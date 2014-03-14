Crisfield Man Arrested on Child Porn Offenses

CRISFIELD, Md. – A Crisfield man has been arrested on child pornography offenses, according to Maryland State Police.

Police started an investigation on Feb. 20.

Police said Joe Edward Holland, Jr., 21, sent an obscene image of himself to a 16-year-old girl through Facebook and solicited the female to send nude images of herself to him for his own gratification.

On March 11, troopers went to Holland's home in the 4200 block of Jacksonville Rd. and arrested him on an outstanding arrest warrant in connection to the case, according to police.

Holland is being held in the Somerset County jail on a $10,000 secured bond.