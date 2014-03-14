Man Accused in Abduction and Killing Returned to Md.

BALTIMORE (AP) - A man accused of killing the mother of his children and abducting his daughter has been returned home to Maryland after being captured in South Carolina.

Baltimore County police said Friday that Timothy Virts has been returned to Maryland and has officially been charged with killing 36-year-old Bobbie Jo Cortez at her Dundalk home.

Cortez was found dead on March 6. Police sent out an Amber Alert soon after Cortez was found, saying they were looking for one of her daughters, 11-year-old Caitlyn, and that they believed she was with Virts, her father. The two were found in Florence, S.C., on March 7. Caitlyn was found unharmed.

Police say Virts is being interviewed by homicide detectives and then will be sent to the Baltimore County Detention Center to be held without bail.