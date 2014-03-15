Trooper Charged in Domestic Related Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trooper Charged in Domestic Related Investigation

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say they have arrested one of their own troopers in connection with an ongoing domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, as well as violations related to his repeated misuse of the Delaware Justice Information System.

Police said 38-year-old Andrel Martinez, of Milford, has been employed as a trooper for 15 years and is assigned to Troop 7 in Lewes where he had the rank of master corporal.

According to police, a criminal investigation was launched in January after a concerned person reported that they believed Martinez had unlawfully accessed their criminal history records and also data related to this person's relatives. 

Investigators said they reviewed DELJIS records and queries conducted by Martinez and determined that the allegations raised by the reporting person were validated. Investigators continued their comprehensive review of Martinez's DELJIS inquiries where they said they discovered numerous other DELJIS violations not related to an active police investigation.
 
During the investigation and continued interviews, investigators said they uncovered evidence of domestic related crimes involving Martinez and his former girlfriend, a 34-year-old Sussex County woman, with whom they share a 1 1/2-year-old child. 

Police said the couple separated in March of 2013 at which time over an 8-month period, Martinez initiated numerous harassing and intimidating visits, text messages, emails, repeated phone calls, and voicemails to the victim. 

Authorities said Martinez also utilized DELJIS to conduct queries of acquaintances of the victim and also conducted inquiries on the registrations of vehicles that were parked in his former girlfriend's apartment complex, along with conducting inquiries into the owners of the vehicles.
 
After having interviewed the victim concerning the specifics of the allegations and conducting preliminary DELJIS reviews, police contacted Martinez and immediately placed him on suspension pending the outcome of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Martinez is formally charged in connection with DELJIS violations with the following crimes:

  • 48 counts of knowingly and wrongfully obtaining criminal history record information
  • 11 counts of attempted knowingly and wrongfully obtaining criminal history record information
  • One count of official misconduct. 
Martinez was charged with stalking and harassment in connection with the domestic incidents. 
 
Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, he was released on $62,000 unsecured bond and issued a no contact order with the victim. He remains suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges. 
 

 

