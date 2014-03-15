Critical Missing Person

CENTREVILLE, Md- A 23-year-old man is reported missing in Queen Anne's County.





Cortland Read Lambert was reported missing by his family on Thursday afternoon after last being seen on Wednesday leaving his residence.





Police say a search of the immediate area near the family residence was started on Thursday evening and resumed on Friday using search teams, DNR K9 and aviation units.





Lambert is 6'2"- 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.





Officials say he is possibly distraught over a delay in his plans to go into the military. They say a shotgun is missing from the residence and may be in his possession.





Anyone with information is urged to contact the Queen Anne's Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770.

