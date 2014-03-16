Police ID Victim of Frankford Fatal Crash

FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have identified a man killed and a woman injured in a Sunday afternoon crash that occurred east of Frankford.

Delaware State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. as a 2012 Toyota Prius traveled eastward on Powell Farm Road. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Roxana Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and its passenger side was struck by a 2006 Ford F350 that had been traveling north on Roxana Road.

Officials said that after the collision the Toyota rotated clockwise, coming to a rest off of the northeast corner of the intersection. The Ford also left the northeast edge of the intersection, coming to rest on its driver's side.





Authorities say the driver of the Toyota, 73-year-old Catherine Wills of Frankford, was flown by DSP helicopter to Christiana Hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition. Her passenger, 73-year-old William Wills Jr., also of Frankford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were not properly restrained at the time of the crash.



