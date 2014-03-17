Family Displaced After Home Catches on Fire

HURLOCK, Md. – A family is displaced after their home goes up in flames.



Fire officials with the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department said the fire happened just before 1 p.m. at 106 Maryland Avenue.



Officials said five people lived at the two-story home. Three people were home at the time, but got out safely. They said the fire started on the first floor, but they are not sure how.



No injuries were reported.



The fire is under investigation in Hurlock.