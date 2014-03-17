City of Salisbury Continues Snow Cleanup Operations

SALISBURY, Md.- Snow cleanup of emergency routes in Salisbury is continuing this morning with plows, city officials said. Snow totals as estimated by weather services was 5 inches for Salisbury.

Official said the city began plowing residential streets this morning. Residents are advised to move vehicles off the road where possible to allow plows to move snow to the edge of the streets.

All property owners are reminded that sidewalks are to be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snow or ice has stopped falling. Snow and ice should be discarded behind the sidewalk.

Emergency contact information for Salisbury Public Works during business hours between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. is (410) 548-3177. For service calls after hours contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.