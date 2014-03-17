Snow Closes Many Schools, Governments

Amy Russell, of Salisbury, Md., took this photo one block off Route 13 North.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WBOC)- Snow is closing schools and governments throughout the mid-Atlantic region- including the Delmarva Peninsula- again and authorities are urging people to stay off the roads.

The federal government and the District of Columbia government are closed Monday. Maryland has closed state offices until noon with liberal leave in the afternoon and Delaware closed state offices in Kent and Sussex counties and delayed opening New Castle County offices.

Many schools in Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore are closed.

Transportation officials say many highways are clear, but ramps and side roads may still be slippery.



The National Weather Service reports 10 inches of snow fell at Dulles International Airport and more than 7 at Reagan National Airport, which closed its runways for several hours Monday. There was nearly 8 inches of snow at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.



