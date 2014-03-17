DelDOT Advises Motorists to Stay Off Roads

DOVER, Del.- As snow continues to fall Monday morning, the Delaware Department of Transportation officials say the majority of roads across the state are 100 percent snow and ice covered.

DelDOT spokesman Jim Westoff said is despite more than 400 men and women from DelDOT who have been working since 9 p.m. Sunday, salting and plowing the roads. So far, snow amounts are heaviest in Sussex and Kent counties.

Motorists are asked to stay off the roads Monday, if possible. Gov. Jack Markell announced state offices are closed in Kent and Sussex counties. State of Delaware offices in New Castle County will open at 10 a.m.

Westhoff said DelDOT's first priority is the state's primary, multi-lane highways, and it will gradually adjust our focus to the secondary and minor roads.