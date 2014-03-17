Snow Emergency Plan Lifted for Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barrack in Worcester County, in conjunction with local agencies and the State Highway Administration, have lifted the county's snow emergency plan.

Motorists are advised to use caution on roadways in and around the Worcester County area. Be mindful of black ice at night and try to limit travel after dark.

Questions should be addressed to the MSP Police Barrack Berlin at (410) 641-3101.