Md. SHA: Heavy Snowfall Makes Driving Treacherous

UNDATED- The Maryland State Highway Administration is reminding all travelers that more snow is on the way this morning. According to weather forecasts, additional accumulation is expected with temperatures below freezing creating icy conditions.

The SHA said operators are continually monitoring traffic management cameras and pavement sensors, which help determine areas where additional plowing and salting is needed.

"We want you to delay your travels until snowfall subsides. Staying off of the roads makes it easier for our crews to do their work plowing and treating roads," said SHA Administrator Melinda B. Peters.

With more than 2,500 crews on the road, motorists are advised expect to encounter snow plows and plow trains. Remember to give yourself plenty of room behind these slower moving vehicles, and never try to pass a plow train. Low temperatures and wet snow increase the chance of slick roads, fallen trees, darkened signals and downed power lines. If you must drive, anticipate traveling much slower than posted speed limits and remain alert. Remember to see and be seen by clearing your car before heading out.

We invite you to follow SHA's social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook for storm updates! Check traffic on live traffic cameras on CHART at www.sha.state.md.us and check 511 for traffic along your route.