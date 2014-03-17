Winter Weather Affecting DC, Baltimore-Area Airports

WASHINGTON (AP/WBOC)- Airports in the Washington and Baltimore region are being affected by the winter weather, and officials are asking travelers to check with their airlines about cancellations and delays.

Officials said the main runway at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington re-opened at 9 a.m. Monday after being closed for several hours. Residual delays and cancellations are expected to continue throughout the day.

At Washington Dulles International in Virginia, three runways are open. Airlines canceled some morning flights due to the storm and additional cancellations and delays are expected.

Officials with the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport also said snow has affected some flights, and winter weather is expected to cause flight delays or cancellations.

The National Weather Service reports 10 inches of snow at Dulles, nearly 8 inches at BWI and more than 7 at Reagan.

