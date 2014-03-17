Judge Won't Halt Lawsuit in Death of Church Worker

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Delaware judge has refused to halt a lawsuit filed against a Dagsboro church by the family of a church volunteer who was kidnapped, raped and killed, allegedly by a church employee.



The New Castle County judge late last week denied a request by Bay Shore Community Church and its pastor to put the lawsuit filed by Nicole Bennett's survivors on hold.



The defendants had asked that the lawsuit be stayed until the criminal case against Matthew Burton, who is charged with killing Bennett, is decided.



Bennett, 35, of Millsboro, who led a daycare program at the church, was found dead in June 2012 off of a dirt road in Worcester County, Md.



The lawsuit claims that the church was negligent in hiring and supervising Burton, a convicted sex offender, as a custodian.

