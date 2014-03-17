Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend With Steak Knife

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 19-year-old Greenwood woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the back of the neck with a steak knife.

Troopers said it happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville.

According to police, LaRhonda Jones got into an argument with her 33-year-old boyfriend in the driveway of his family's home. They said he told her to leave. However, police said Jones went to her vehicle, but returned armed with a steak knife taken from the driver's side of her car.

Troopers said that as her boyfriend walked away, she stabbed him in the back of his neck, and then got into her car and left.

A friend took Jones' boyfriend to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. The two spotted a trooper on the way and reported the incident.

Troopers said the victims told them about a threatening text message from Jones that said she was "going to kill him."

Jones was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, reckless endangerment and related charges. She was ordered held in lieu of $141,000 cash bond.