Famous Dave's to Close in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A chain restaurant famous for its barbecue is closing its doors in Salisbury.

Managers of Famous Dave's, located on North Salisbury Boulevard in front of the Centre of Salisbury mall, tell WBOC the restaurant is closing on Sunday, March 30. The barbecue spot has been in Salisbury since the fall of 2008.

About 45 employees will be without of work, and on the hunt for a new job, according to management.

Famous Dave's 2013 fiscal report shows a revenue decrease to $35.7 million from $36.3 million, reflecting a comparable sales decrease and lower franchise fee revenue.

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille will take over the lease later this summer.



The closest Famous Dave's to the Salisbury area will be in Annapolis. At present, the company owns 54 locations and franchises 142 additional units in 34 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and one Canadian province, according to its website.

