More Snow Days Could Mean Trouble for Students

DOVER, Del.- It was another day of school closures across Delmarva due to winter weather. Students have missed multiple days of school this year and there's still no telling how some school districts will make up those days.



Caesar Rodney High School sophomore, Brinen Lefevre, spent his day off of school shoveling snow. He's worried about what may happen as a result of all the missed instructional time.



"I think at the end of the year we're all going to be thinking why did we have snow days," said Lefevre. "We're going to have to make it up and it's really going to build up at the end."



Some students at Dover High School say they share the same concerns. The news of another snow day was not something they wanted to hear.



"I was kind of disappointed," said Dover High School Junior, Natalie Glascock. "We've missed so much school already and it's really hard to make up all of these days of work and everything."



"I was kind of mad," said another Dover High Junior, Shane Speights. "Delaware weather is bipolar. One second you have three good days and the next second it's cold again."



Dover High School has already added 20 minutes onto the end of their school days. But with more snow days comes the possibility of having to make up even more time.



"I don't want to have extra days," said Speights. "I want to enjoy my summer I'm not going to want to bust my tail off in school to have days taken off in the summer time when we do have freedom."



"If they extend if that's going to push back graduation and people's summer plans and it's going to suck for the short summer we already have," said Glascock.



Students will just have to sit tight and wait to see what their school districts decide. Being a mere three days away from the start of spring, many are hoping this is the end to a very long winter.



"I hope this is the end and we can get into spring season," said Lefevre.

Some school districts are waiting to see if the state will forgive some of these snow days before putting make-up plans into action.

