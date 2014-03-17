State Trooper Arrested, Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

LEWES, De. - A Delaware State Police trooper is under arrest for allegedly using a police database to stalk his ex-girlfriend. The trooper, 38 year old Master Cpl. Andrel Martinez of Troop 7 in Lewes, is a 15 year veteran to the force. He was suspended, pending a criminal investigation.

In a press release, police said that Martinez separated from his ex-girlfriend in March, 2013. In the time since then, DSP said he had been using the Delaware Justice Information System (DELJIS) to "conduct queries of acquaintances" of the victim.

He also allegedly conducted these background checks on registrations of vehicles that were parked outside the woman's home, in order to find out who the owners were. Martinez shares a 1.5-year-old child with the woman, a 34-year old Sussex County resident.

He is facing charges of stalking and harassment after police said he "initiated numerous harassing and intimidating visits, text messages, emails, repeated phone calls, and voicemails to the victim."

On top of these charges, he faces 48 counts of "Knowingly and Wrongfully Obtaining Criminal History Record Information," 11 counts of attempting to do so, and one count of "Official Misconduct."

All of these charges are misdemeanors, except for the stalking charge he faces.

"The public can be assured that the leadership and members of the Delaware State Police are committed to maintaining a high level of public trust," DSP said in a statement.

The arrest all began with a tip. According the Delaware State Police, they received a tip in January from somebody who reported that Martinez had unlawfully accessed their criminal records. The Delaware State Police then launched an investigation, and found enough evidence to make an arrest.

Roosevelt Bailey of Selbyville said these charges are troubling.



"You've got to have trust," he said. "And if you can't trust the state police, who can you trust?"

Tom Zalewski of Rehoboth Beach, agreed the actions would be a breach of trust, but said people should avoid pre-judgement.

"It doesn't make sense to me when you just hear about something that you go ahead and say 'that guilty son of a gun,'" he said. "No - he's not guilty until he's found guilty."

Regardless of the verdict, Michael Cusumano said this arrest highlights privacy concerns in Delaware.

"I think they do a great public service," he said of the Delaware State Police. "And I know they're out there to protect everybody. But like I said - I think it's an invasion of privacy when they cross the line like that."