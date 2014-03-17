Driver Critically Injured After Car Collides With Train

ELLENDALE, Del.– Delaware State Police say a Virginia man is in critical condition after the car he was driving collided with a train in Ellendale.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Main Street at Railroad Avenue.

Delaware State Police said Brandon Rudy, 35, of Vienna, Va., was driving eastbound on Main Street and approaching the railroad tracks near Railroad Avenue, when Rudy failed to stop and went into the path of a southbound Norfolk Southern train with three engines and 22 cars attached. The train struck the driver side of Rudy's car, spinning it counter-clockwise. The car came to stop on the east side of the tracks and the train was able to stop without derailment, according to police.

Troopers said Rudy was properly restrained and had to be extricated by members of the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company. Rudy was taken to Milford Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Christiana Medical Center where he was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Traffic on Main Street was diverted to side streets for an hour and a half as the crash was investigated and cleared.