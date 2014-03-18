Maryland House Approves 'Shield Bill' for Criminal Records

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Some nonviolent criminal records would be shielded from display on a state website, under a measure approved by the Maryland House of Delegates.

The House voted 88-48 on Monday for the measure, which now goes to the Senate.

The bill was significantly changed, however. It initially would have blocked records at least three years after a crime was committed from being viewed by many members of the public. Now, the measure only applies to listing crimes on a state website. Members of the public and employers would still be able to pull court records on request.

Supporters say its main purpose is to help people who have had nonviolent criminal misdemeanors get jobs by shielding records. But opponents contend the public and potential employers should have access to the information.