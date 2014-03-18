Death Penalty Opponents Rally in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Roman Catholic nun whose book inspired the movie "Dead Man Walking" is pushing for Delaware to repeal the death penalty.

Sister Helen Prejean was scheduled to lead a rally of death penalty opponents in Dover on Tuesday in an effort to persuade state lawmakers to abolish Delaware's death penalty.

Prejean was scheduled to address a gathering at an Episcopal church in downtown Dover before going to Legislative Hall to meet with lawmakers.

Prejean and other death penalty opponents are urging state House members to vote on a bill abolishing capital punishment in Delaware.

The bill failed to gain enough support to clear a House committee last year after clearing the Senate by a single vote.