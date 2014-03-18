Millsboro Woman Wanted for Credit Card Fraud

HOUSTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a Millsboro woman accused of stealing an elderly man's credit cards and using them to make purchases in three different states.

When arrested, Yvonne J. Pickle, 42, will be charged with 14 counts of theft under $1,500, theft of a firearm and 14 counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

Police said that between Jan. 5 and Feb. 19, Pickle befriended the 74-year-old victim and was staying at his home in Houston, Del. Troopers said that when the victim became ill and was hospitalized, Pickle allegedly removed a removed a rifle from the home as well as credit cards. Police said Pickle then began utilizing the credit cards in various locations throughout Delaware, Maryland and New York. Investigators said the victim did not discover these transactions until the following month when he received his bills, which totaled more than $1,500.



Pickle, who is also wanted on five capiases out of various courts throughout Delaware, may be in the Milford, Del.; Millsboro, Del.; Denton, Md.; or Saugerties, N.Y., areas.



Anyone with information on Pickle's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective P. Surowiec at (302) 741-2814 or by utilizing the DSP Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

