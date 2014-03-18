Wicomico Co. Schools Now Have 8 Days to Make up

SALISBURY, Md.- After Monday's snowfall, Wicomico County Public Schools now have a total of eight days to make up this year due to inclement weather. School officials say they will continue to consider all makeup options, but no final decision is likely to be made before early April.

Officials said that at this time, families with children in the county's public schools should expect the school year to be extended by five days in June to make up five of the winter weather closing days. The school year had been scheduled to end Friday, June 6, but officials said it will now likely end on Friday, June 13, with early dismissal on June 11, 12 and 13.

Wicomico's plans for making up the eight days could be affected by a state waiver of some makeup days, officials said. They noted that the state superintendent of schools will receive waiver requests from school systems, but will not make any decisions on those requests before the end of March, when the likelihood of winter weather has mostly passed. Officials said Wicomico schools and school families will be informed once any further decisions are made – either at the state or Board level – on makeup days.

Officials said that since late January, a number of methods for making up the weather closing days have been considered and discussed with parents and teachers. It makes the most instructional sense to add five of those days on to the end of the year, according to Dr. John Fredericksen, superintendent of schools. The approved 2013-2014 calendar for Wicomico Schools states that additional makeup days may be added at year's-end if needed.



