Del. Man Arrested for Rape

NEW CASTLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of raping a woman multiple occasions in Kent and New Castle counties.

Jorge Arellano, 35, of New Castle, was taken into custody Monday and charged with nine counts of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravating menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief under $1,000.

Police said Arellano's arrest stemmed from an investigation that got under way in January 2013, when the 25-year-old victim reported that Arellano confronted her in a Wilmington-area parking lot, forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint, and touched her inappropriately while threatening her. Police said the victim, who knew Arellano, was eventually allowed to leave the vehicle.



Troopers said they determined that Arellano was also wanted by the Dover Police Department for a May 2011 burglary of the same victim's home, where Arellano had broken into the home through a window and assaulted the victim and a male acquaintance.



As troopers searched for Arellano and continued the investigation, police said they learned Arellano had raped the same victim nine times in 2010 and 2011, at homes in Kent and New Castle counties. Troopers said they then got an additional arrest warrant for these crimes.



Troopers arrested Arellano Monday night following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 13 in the area of School Lane in New Castle. Police said he provided a false name but the troopers were able to determine his true identity.

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Arellano was ordered held in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on $1,708,000 cash bail.